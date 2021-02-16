Dia Mirza's Wedding: Aditi Rao Hydari Gives A Glimpse Of 'Joota Chhupai' Ceremony

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot yesterday on February 15, 2021. Dia Mirza's marriage was an intimate affair which took place in Mumbai. Few close friends and family members attended the wedding. The pictures of their wedding have surfaced online with several friends and family members sharing them on social media. Aditi Rao Hydari was also one of the guests who attended the wedding. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture from the Joota Chhupai ceremony on her stories. Here is a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram.

Aditi Rao Hydari gives a glimpse of 'Joota Chhupai' ceremony from Dia Mirza's wedding

Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari have shared screen space in several movies. Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture on her Instagram stories in which she is seen posing with the groom’s footwear as part of the Joota Chhupai ceremony. She also hinted that she was a part of the team groom. She captioned the picture as, “Always got your back, father” followed by hearts and funny emojis. Aditi Rao Hydari looked beautiful in a pink saree with gold detail around it. She let her hair loose and completed her look with radiant makeup and accessorised her look with jhumkas. Here is a look at the picture shared by the Padmaavat actor.

Aditi Rao Hydari shared another picture on her Instagram stories with Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi. In the picture, she posed with him and captioned the picture as, “Father and I”. She also tagged him in the picture. Dia Mirza's husband is dressed in white traditional attire while Aditi Rao Hydari rocked her pink and gold sare. Here is a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram.

Dia Mirza's wedding

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s wedding festivities had started a few days ago. The adorable couple got married yesterday in Mumbai. Dia Mirza's wedding was attended by several celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta among others. After getting hitched Dia Mirza greeted the paparazzi with sweets who were waiting outside the venue. Here is a look at some of the pictures from Dia Mirza's marriage ceremonies.

Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/4a19ffyz48 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 16, 2021

Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi

According to a report by The Quint, Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi is a businessman based in Bandra. He is associated with the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. He completed his bachelor’s degree from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania. He has also done his MBA from the Indian School of Business, located in Hyderabad.

