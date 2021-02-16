Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi's Wedding: Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Inside Pic With The Groom

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are married now and glimpses of their wedding festivities have been shared by the couple's friends on social media, and Aditi Rao Hydari is one among them. Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza's co-stars of several films, was spotted arriving at the wedding venue in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. Aditi recently shared a picture taken during the wedding with groom Vaibhav Rekhi.

Aditi Rao Hydari at Dia's wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari recently took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with the Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Along with the picture she wrote, 'Father and I' sharing with her fans that she sees the businessman as a father figure. Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a pink and gold saree and was full-on #teamgroom. Take a look at Aditi's Instagram story below:

Dia Mirza's Wedding

Dia managed to keep her relationship with Vaibhav Rekhi under wraps and never publicly announced her marriage. However, she had been posting updates about the same on her Instagram for the past few days. During the pre-wedding rituals, Dia had shared a glimpse of her Mehendi and captioned it 'Pyaar'. She had also shared a picture from her bridal shower where she was seen wearing a white dress and a sash that read, 'bride to be'.

This is Dia Mirza second wedding as earlier, the actress was married to another businessman Sahil Sangha until 2019. Dia and Vaibhav have been dating for a while now. However, they've kept their relationship hush-hush until now. As per a report by The Quint, Vaibhav Rekhi lives in Pali Hill and works with Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. He was married to yoga and wellness therapist Sunaina Rekhi before this and shares a daughter with her.

Dia Mirza looked stunning in a red saree with Vaibhav complimenting her in a white kurta-pyjama set. Dia Mirza who is a lover of nature had her wedding venue decorated with flowers and all things beautiful. A viral video of Dia’s alleged wedding venue is doing rounds on the internet, wherein the same is decked up with flowers and colours. Check out some of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding pictures below:

