Aditi Rao Hydari Announces Collaboration With Cancelled Plans, Says It's 'Coming Soon'

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram today on January 5, 2021, to announce her collaboration with a clothing brand. She shared in the post that her collection will be launching soon along with a picture of her in a quirky pose. Scroll down and take a look at the post here.

Also Read: 5 Tips On Colour Patterning From Aditi Rao Hydari's IG That Can Help Your Social Media Pop

Aditi Rao Hydari announces #AditixCancelledPlans

Aditi Rao Hydari, in the post, wore a black long-sleeved crop top and posed in a way to flaunt the tag on her sleeve. The tag mentioned ‘Aditi X Cancelled Plans’ followed by ‘Made from Waste’. For the caption she wrote, ''Coming soon...'' followed by a white heart emoji and the hashtag #AditixCancelledPlans. The post has over 90k like 2 hours of being uploaded on the photo-sharing app; while friends and fans of the actor have also shown love in the comments under it. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Also Read: 'Hey Sinamika': Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer Film Wraps Up

The actor is quite active on her Instagram and shares moments from her day to day life, photoshoots and other occasions. The photo-sharing platform has a series of pictures from the actor’s life at the sets and her looks for functions and appearances. She also shares pictures and videos with her pet dogs, Zoe and Gigi.

Aditi Rao Hydari wishes Happy New Year 2021

Aditi Rao Hydari recently took to her Instagram to wish fans and followers a Happy New Year 2021. She posed for a selfie in a bright red kurta and no make-up look and said how there is so much to be grateful for this year. She penned, ''The magic is in every minute of every day of every year, look for it and you’ll find it even in the middle of a storm...and then comes the sun... always ðŸŒ¤so much to be grateful for Happy New Year 2021'' followed by the hashtag #NewYearNewDawn.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari Wasn't The First Choice To Play Sanjay Dutt's Daughter' Role In 'Bhoomi'?

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari's Memorable Roles That Won Her Some Eminent Awards And Accolades

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.