Aditi Rao Hydari Celebrates Makar Sankranti By Flying Kite On Her Rooftop; See Video

On January 14, 2021, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her official Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video celebrating Makar Sankranti. In the video, she can be seen flying a kite on her rooftop. She wore a floral blue coloured ethnic dress. While sharing the video, Aditi wished her friends Happy Sankranti. Aditi flaunted her bright smile while flying her yellow and green kite.

Aditi Rao Hydari flying a kite on her rooftop

In the boomerang video, she was dressed in a floral printed blue dress and wore no make-up. She kept her straight hair loose. In her caption, Aditi wrote, “Once and floral, I’ve made up my mind ‘#HappySankranti’” with a flower emoticon. As soon as the video was uploaded, many of her fans and followers were quick to like it and flooded the comments section with wishes and positivity.

A fan commented, “The feel and enjoyment was great”, while another one wrote, “@aditiraohydari gorgeous” with a kissing face and heart-eyed face emoticons. A user commented, “You so beautiful”. Another user wrote simply called her cute.

In her other post shared on the same day, Aditi shared a picture of herself posing on the rooftop. She wore the same dress and dark brown colored Kolhapuri sandals. The actor completed her look by adding bindi to her forehead. Aditi flaunted her faded smile while looking into the camera. She penned the same caption and also added Happy Pongal to it.

Fans and followers dropped red hearts and several fire emoticons in the comments section. A fan commented, “Wow Amazing” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one commented, “Lady in blue” with a blue heart. Several of her fans called her ‘beautiful, cute, and awesome’ in their comments.

Aditi Rao Hydari's movies

On her work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Telugu’s V and Malayalam’s Sufiyum Sujatayum. She will next be seen in Mobi Mehta’s mystery-thriller The Girl on the Train which will be releasing on Netflix on February 26, 2021. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, The Girl on the Train will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, and British star Sammy Jonas Heaney. The plot of the film is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 novel with the same title.

Image Source: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram

