Aditi Rao Hydari Sends 'squishy Hugs' To Fans As Insta Fam Grows '6 Million Strong'

Aditi Rao Hydari posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram page yesterday, February 14, 2021. This came as a response to Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram profile gaining a total of 6M followers. Hydari, who is active on Instagram and posts content on the platform regularly, keeps her fans and followers engaged by keeping them in the loop with everything going on in her life from the professional to the private. She took the opportunity to express her gratitude to her followers and expressed what they meant to her.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram family becomes 6M strong

Aditi Rao Hydari started her post by calling her Instagram followers her family and then announced that her family was now 6M strong. She then went on to say that she was grateful to her fans and followers for their love and loyalty to her and for making every day of her life special with the fanart they created, videos and photos they posted and the dances they performed. All of it added to her happiness on the daily.

She went on to attribute her motivation to her fans saying that they inspired her to do her best every day and go on when the going got tough. She said she was returning the love she received from each and every one of her followers. She also thanked her fans and followers for standing by her through her journey thus far and always egging her on. She said she hoped she could do the same for them when the time was right.

Since this announcement came on Valentine’s Day, she took the opportunity to wish her Instagram family by saying she was sending them “squishy hugs”. She also wished her followers a Happy Valentines Day but then modified her wish by saying that she wished to have a happy one every day. She kept her caption simple by saying, “Lots of love. Thank you 🤍”.

In another post she posted about a week back, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen in a Sabyasachi out for Khush Wedding magazine. She looked absolutely regal in the pastel-hued, heavy embroidered outfit. The salwar-suit ensemble with the sheer dupatta on her head and Sabyasachi jewellery make her look like something right out of a portrait of royalty. She is looking away from the camera as she clutches her dupatta to her face. The background of her picture matches her attire to perfection. On the career front, among Aditi Rao Hydari’s movies to look out for is The Girl on the Train also starring Parineeti Chopra, set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on February 26, 2021.

