Aditi Rao Hydari Uses Surname Of Both Her Parents; Here's Why

Making her debut with a Tamil film, Aditi Rao Hydari is a well-known face in Bollywood too. She starred in Rakesh Om Prakash Mehta’s Delhi 6 along with actors Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, and Rishi Kapoor. Aditi Rao Hydari's movies in Bollywood include films like Rockstar, Murder 3, Wazir, and Bhoomi. Aditi Rao Hydari was born in Hyderabad to parents Ehsaan Hydari and Vidya Rao. Her father passed away in 2013 and her mother is an acclaimed classical singer. Aditi Rao Hydari is extremely close to her parents and did you know she has taken the surnames of both her parents?

Trivia on Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari belongs to two royal lineages. She is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari, former Prime Minister of Hyderabad state, and the grandniece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, former Governor of Assam. Aditi is also the granddaughter of Raja J Rameshwar Rao, who headed the administration of Wanaparthi state during colonial India, and Shanta Rameshwar Rao, an educationalist in the city of Hyderabad. He was the founder of Vidyaranya school and the chairperson of the publishing house Orient Blackswan.

Aditi Rao Hydari's parents separated when she was two years old. While her father remarried, her mother remained single. Aditi spent most of her life with her mother and trained in classical music as well as dancing. The actor uses both of her parents' surnames and explained that she wanted to keep both the surnames because her mother brought her up but her father is also a part of her. She also mentioned that Hydari is a unique and rare name, and thus, she kept both the surnames.

Aditi Rao Hydari's movies

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in the mystery thriller Bollywood film The Girl on the Train, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film is based on a British novel of the same name written by Paula Hawkins. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles. The film was supposed to release in theatres but will be releasing on Netflix in February, due to the Pandemic.

