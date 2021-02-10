Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Still From 'TGOTT', Dulquer Salmaan Drops Cheeky Comment

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari is gearing up for the release of her mystery thriller movie The Girl On The Train. On February 10, she took to Instagram to share a still from the movie and added an intriguing caption to it as well. To this, Dalquer Salmaan dropped in a witty comment. Scroll down to see their online fun banter.

Also read | Ankita Konwar Mourns Father's Death With Emotional Note; Milind Soman Has Message For Her

Also read | Alaya F Flaunts Bikini Body In Dramatic Shot; Gushes About Scraped Knees & Failed Attempts

Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan’s online banter

In the picture shared by Aditi, she can be seen sitting in a bathtub. She appears to be looking at something away from the camera. Her eyes seem puffy from all the crying. In the caption of the post, she wrote, ‘One night and many perspectives, which will lead us to the truth? Join us on this mysterious ride’. Dulquer Salmaan also dropped a cheeky comment on the post. He wrote, ‘Did you mess up lines again??’ and added a couple of laughter emojis. Aditi answered back by saying, ‘hahahahahhahaha! not there na homie I’m just weeping everyday only...’ (sic). She also added a wink emoji to her comment.

The post garnered over 100K likes within three hours of uploading and is still counting. As soon as the photo was uploaded by Aditi, her fans and followers have praised the actor and are anticipating the movie as well. See their reactions below:

The Girl On The Train is based on the best-selling novel authored by Paula Hawkins which goes by the same name and is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta it stars Parineeti Chopra as the lead in the film. The Girl On The Train cast also features Kirti Kulhari in a prominent role. The movie will release on Netflix on February 26, 2021.

Aditi Rao Hydari's movies

Aditi made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Sringaram in 2007. Her performance in the 2011 romantic movie Yeh Saali Zindagi shot her to fame. Some of the most popular of Aditi Rao Hyadri's movies are Rockstar, Boss, Wazir, Padmaavat and Bhoomi. She is also currently filming for her next Tamil movie Hey Sinamika which is expected to release this year. Aditi has also several awards and accolades for her performances in films.

Also read | Milind Soman's New Instagram Post Poses Important Question On Fitness To Followers

Also read | Ananya Panday Speaks In Telugu As She Makes Important 'Liger' Announcement; WATCH

Image courtesy- @aditiraohydari and @dqsalmaan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.