Aditi Rao Hydari Shares A Mushy Picture Of Her Character To Celebrate 5 Years Of 'Fitoor'

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor completed five years of its release on February 12. To celebrate the romance drama's five-year anniversary, actor Aditi Rao Hydari took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture of her character 'Hazrat' from the film with fans on Instagram. In the dramatic shot shared by Aditi, Mufti (played by Akshay Oberoi) is seen romancing young Hazrat (played by Aditi Rao Hydari).

Aditi shares a '#ThisDayThatYear' post to celebrate 5 years of Fitoor

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram handle to celebrate five years of her Bollywood film Fitoor, which was based on the 1861 novel "Great Expectations' by the English writer Charles Dickens. Alongside the Padmaavat actor, Fitoor cast was headlined by Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tabu in the lead roles with Rahul Bhat, Akshay Oberoi, Lara Dutta and Ajay Devgn in supporting roles. For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari essayed the role of young Hazrat in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial whereas the lead role of Begum Hazrat was played by Tabu.

To celebrate the occasion of Fitoor's five year release anniversary, Aditi shared a romantic picture of her character with Mufti from the film and wrote, "Hazrat #5YearsOfFitoor #ThisDayThatYear". Soon after the picture surfaced online, actor Akshay Oberoi, who essayed the role of Mufti in Fitoor, commented on Aditi's post and wrote, "I miss you. These were great times".

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram post below:

About Fitoor plot

Fitoor showcased the story of a talented but poor Kashmiri boy, Noor (Aditya Roy Kapur) who gets hired as a stable-keeper for Hazrat (Tabu). However, he soon falls in love with Hazrat's daughter Firdaus (Katrina Kaif) and when his employer notices it, she demands Noor to become a successful man to marry her daughter. Although Noor grows up to become a successful young artist, Hazrat stands between Noor and Firdaus' love story and is adamant about the latter marrying Bilal (Rahul Bhat). It is later revealed that Hazrat sought redemption after being cheated on by Mufti (Akshay Oberoi) by breaking Noor's heart.

