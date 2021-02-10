Ananya Panday Speaks In Telugu As She Makes Important 'Liger' Announcement; WATCH

Ananya Panday took to Instagram in order to reveal that in the coming few days, she will be unveiling the theatrical release date of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger. Prior to sharing that Liger's release date is around the corner, Ananya Panday was heard expressing her gratitude towards the cast and crew of this Vijay Deverakonda-starrer. In addition to that, the very first few seconds of Ananya Panday's video post sees her displaying her fluency in Telugu. Ananya Panday's video post, which sees her unveiling the surprise of the arrival of Liger's release date, can be found below as well as on her Instagram handle.

The Post:

About Liger:

The upcoming addition to the list of Ananya Panday's movies, Liger, will presumably see the actor playing the love interest to Vijay Deverakonda's protagonist, who appears to be a boxer. The film will be directed by Puri Jagannadh, who is also one of the producers of the film. One can assume that judging by the title and the tagline of the film, the film will touch upon the subject of inter-caste relationships. However, the official sources are yet to reveal anything with regards to the film. Just a handful of days ago, the first look poster of the film was released by the makers. The first look unveil was met with an overwhelming response. After getting a whiff of the same, Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter in order to reveal how touched he was after seeing it. The tweet can be found below as well as on the Arjun Reddy actor's Instagram handle.

The Tweet:

My loves 🤍



Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional :’)



There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theaters, yesterday we released the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebrations moved me.. https://t.co/PT2gA9MdDF — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 19, 2021

As far as information regarding Liger is concerned, there's not much that has been revealed by either the star cast or the makers of the film. The music of the feature presentation will be composed by Mani Sharma. More details will be revealed as and when the makers unveil them.

