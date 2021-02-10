Alaya F Flaunts Bikini Body In Dramatic Shot; Gushes About Scraped Knees & Failed Attempts

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F is currently basking in "relaxing times" at Cliffhouse in Goa for a splendid vacay. On Tuesday, the beloved daughter of Pooja Bedi took over social media with a bikini picture of herself as she posed for the camera whilst plunging into the pool. However, the 23-year-old's stunning photograph came through after a lot of hardships, including "scraped knees" and "failed attempts", revealed Alaya herself in her Instagram post.

Alaya F's latest photo in bikini leaves netizens gushing "wow"

Actor Alaya F's photos quite often make headlines as the Starkid leaves no stone unturned to give fans a peek into her personal life and also shares her whereabouts on Instagram. Yesterday, i.e. February 9, 2021, Alaya shared a glimpse from her getaway in Goa at Cliffhouse by Hirevilla on her Instagram handle. In the black and white picture shared by the actor, she flaunted her enviably toned bikini body as she dived into the pool in style.

However, in the caption of her IG posts, Kabir Bedi's granddaughter opened up her struggle with capturing the dramatic shot and revealed scrapping her knees while giving several attempts to finally get the perfect photo. She captioned the post writing, "I wish I could tell you how many scraped knees and failed attempts there were before I got this shot. Fun, relaxing times in Goa at the most beautiful property, CLIFFHOUSE".

Check out Alaya F's Instagram post below:

As soon as Alaya F's bikini photo surfaced on Instagram, it caught netizens' attention and left them gushing over it. In less than 24 hours, her picture has garnered over 101k likes and around 300 comments by not only fans but also her celebrity pals. While celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani went "superb" in the comment section of her posts, other celebrated personalities like Tanya Ghavri and Sanam Ratansi also reacted to her IG post. On the other hand, netizens were all-praise about the young actor as they showered her in heaps of compliments by commenting, "wow", "insane", "awesome" and more.

Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

