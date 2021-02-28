Aditi Rao Hydari Talks About What Made Her Take Up Acting And Influence Of Mani Ratnam

Bhoomi star Aditi Rao Hydari has unveiled why did she choose to be a part of the entertainment industry and since when did she have the desire to become an actor. In an interview with an official at Zomato, while sharing a meal with the interviewer, she spoke about how did she exactly become comfortable in front of the camera at a very early age. Further along during the interview, the actor spoke about how a certain film left her in awe of it. While concluding her answer to the question, she spoke about how working with a certain director reaffirmed her faith in what one would essentially call the law of attraction. Read on to find out.

What did the report say?

While talking about the same with the aforementioned official, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen recalling the time when she used to be photographed a lot by her aunt's batchmates from Cambridge, who would come to India with their own cameras and conduct photoshoots with a young Aditi. She was then seen revealing that at a very young age, the actor took up dancing, which, as per her, is an extension of acting. Post that, she spoke about how Mani Ratman's Bombay left her mesmerized and in awe of the film. At that very point, a young Aditi decided that she wanted to be like one of the people who was working on that film. Talking about life coming full circle, Aditi Rao Hydari revealed that the fact that one can get anything they want if they truly dream it and her and desire got reaffirmed for her when she stepped foot onto the sets of her first film with Ratnam, namely Kaatru Veliyidai. This interview can be found in the list of Aditi Rao Hydari's videos on YouTube.

Aditi Rao Hydari's movies:

Aditi Rao Hydari made her feature film debut with Sringaram, which release in 2007. Since then, the actor has gone to work in Tamil, Telegu, Hindi and Malayalam films. The most recent additions to the list of Aditi Rao Hydari's movies include the likes of Sammohanam, Daas Dev, Bhoomi and V, to name a few. She will be seen next in the Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train.

