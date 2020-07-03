Aditi Rao Hydari Says She Is Being Approached With Great Scripts From The South; Read

Aditi Rao Hydari recently spoke to a leading daily about her upcoming Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujatayum. She also spoke about her preference for scripts and to what extent the concept of language affects her preference. She was of the stance that she is simply choosing scripts that she feels are great and also spoke about taking up challenging scripts. She said that in the South, people are writing lovely scripts and approaching her to be a part of their projects.

Aditi Rao Hydari on doing more films from south

Aditi Rao Hydari has lately been busy with the promotion of her film, Sufiyum Sujatayum. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment daily, the actor was asked about her reasons for doing more of south films in the past few months. She said that she had not been following a certain pattern in terms of industry selection.

She spoke about how a few Bollywood directors want her in their films. As a performer, she needs to feel challenged which is why she is going for great scripts and not looking at the regional part of it. She said that she tries to be fearless while acting in a role no matter how long her role is. She also revealed that she does not like to take up projects for the heck of it.

According to Aditi Rao Hydari, people in the south are approaching her with lovely scripts which is why she is taking them up. In Bollywood, she has two films in hand, one of which is the Hindi remake of The Girl on The Train. She said that there is no game and she just wants to do a film for the right reasons.

The actor also added that she just wants to do good work and create a legacy that is timeless. She does not believe credibility and respect can be bought as these have to be earned with the right choices.

Speaking about the challenges of acting in a film that does not have a familiar language, Aditi Rao Hydari said that it is not easy. As long as the content is good, language is not a barrier for her. She also spoke about the difference that in Hindi, she can understand the script after reading it once. However, in other languages, she has to mug up the script like she is preparing for an exam. She said that as long as the films and directors are good, every challenge is acceptable.

Image courtesy: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

