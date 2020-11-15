Aditi Rao Hydari's Movies That Saw Her Play A Creative Role Who Loved Her Profession

Aditi Rao Hydari made her acting debut with the Malayalam movie titled Prajapathi that released in 2006 and rose to fame with her appearance in Sudhir Mishra's critically acclaimed romantic thriller film Yeh Saali Zindagi. She then went on to star in several films such as Rockstar, Murder 3, Boss, Wazir, and more. Here are some of Aditi Rao Hydari’s films where she went on to play a creative and thoughtful character who loved her profession. Read ahead.

Psycho

Helmed by Mysskin, the film Psycho released in January 2020. The film starred Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nithya Menen in lead roles. Psycho tells the story of a blind man who gets embroiled in a murder mystery, based on the Buddhist story of Angulimala, a dreaded serial killer. In the film, Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Dagini who works as a radio jockey who is very hard working woman. She is also seen playing a tough character in the film.

Also read | Katy Perry's Birthday: Take Up This Trivia Quiz If You're Ardent Fan Of 'Roar' Singer

Bhoomi

Helmed by Omung Kumar, the film Bhoomi released in September 2017. The film starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Sunny Leone, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The movie revolves around a single father who, after his daughter is raped and the suspects are found not guilty, fights injustice. In the movie, Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Bhoomi Sachdeva, a planner and designer.

Also read | Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday: 15 Facts About The Actor That Fans Would Like To Know

Sufiyum Sujatayum

Helmed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, the film Sufiyum Sujatayum released in July 2020. The film starred Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dev Mohan and Abhilash in lead roles. The film revolves around Sujata, a mute girl, who is in love with her neighbour, a Sufi priest, but her father marries her in Dubai to a well-do-to NRI. Ten years have passed since then, and she feels she has left the passion in her past — until she gets a call one day. Her husband (Rajeev) plans to take her to the village again. What follows forms the essence of Sufiyum Sujatayam, a tale of musical love. In the film, Aditi plays the role of Sujata, a talented Kathak dancer in the village. Sujata is from a Hindu family.

Also read | Aditi Rao Hydari’s Telugu And Malayalam Movies To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Also read | Aditi Rao Hydari's Birthday: Take This Fun Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About 'Wazir' Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.