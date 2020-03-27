Saif Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari & Irfan Khan: Celebs Who Belong To Royal Families

Fans' obsession with royalty is decades-old. When people talk about royals working in the Bollywood film industry, there are some royals including Saif Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Irfan Khan who have established themselves in Bollywood. And these are some of the names that instantly come to mind. Here are some of the actors who belong to Royal families:

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is the son of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was last Nawab of the renowned Pataudi clan before the title was abolished by the government. However, the title of Nawab is informally and lovingly passed on to Saif Ali Khan. Paparazzi often spot his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur visiting the Palace of Pataudi.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari was born in two royal families of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari and J. Rameshwar Rao. Aditi Rao Hydari is the grand-niece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari and also great grand-daughter of Akbar Hydari. The actor chose to step into the acting field in the year 2007.

Irfan Khan

The Angrezi Medium actor, Irfan Khan is widely celebrated in the Bollywood film industry. He was born as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan. His father was a wealthy zamindar and his mother was related to the Tonk Hakim family. This quite justifies his royal lineages.

Kiran Rao

Belonging to be the royal family of J. Rameshwar Rao, Kiran Rao is yet another royal lineage of Wanaparthy family of Telangana. Aditi Rao and Kiran Rao share an interesting relation, Kiran Rao's first cousin is Aditi Rao Hydari. Wife of the superstar, Aamir Khan is known for leading a minimalistic lifestyle.

