Aditya Narayan Opens Up About His Plan For First Valentine's Day With Wife Shweta

Lovebirds Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are all set to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple. The singer shared their plans on an Instagram story on Friday, February 12, 2021, and expressed that he is looking forward to spending the day of love with his wife. Scroll along and find out the plans that the couple has.

Aditya Narayan shares his Valentine's Day plans

Singer Aditya Narayan did an impromptu question and answers session on his Instagram stories on Friday, February 12, 2021. Among the many questions that he was asked, one fan asked how his married life was going. Aditya replied that it is going great and expressed how he is excited for his first Valentine's Day with wife Shweta Agarwal and that she has planned a surprise for him which he is quite excited to know. He replied, “Great! Shweta has a surprise planned for our first Valentine’s Day tomorrow & I'm super excited” followed by a partying emoji.

Aditya has been in the spirit of love during Valentine’s Week. He shared a loved up picture with his wife on February 13, 2021, on the occasion of Kiss Day. He wrote a fun caption along with the picture. His caption read, “Happy #kissday. Life is short! Find someone to love, à¤”à¤° à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤°à¥‹à¤œà¤¼ kiss à¤²à¥‡ à¤”à¤° kiss à¤¦à¥‡” followed by a kiss emoji. The picture has received over 56k likes so far and a load of comments by his fans and followers, take a look.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal wedding

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot over 2 months ago on December 1, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The former has since then shared a series of images with his wife, from their wedding day and other celebrations prior to that. Aditya also shared a bunch of adorable pictures from their honeymoon in Kashmir.

The singer first announced the news of his marriage in a post on November 3, 2020. He expressed that the two are quite private about their life and hence he is going on a break from social media to focus on his wedding preparation. Narayan wrote, “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for Shaadi prep. See you in December”.

