Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Appear On Indian Idol 12 Valentine's Special Episode

Indian Playback singer Aditya Narayan has been hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. This season is judged by popular singers Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. The show will soon air their Valentine’s special episode in which Aditya’s wife Shweta Agarwal will make an appearance with him. Judge Neha Kakkar will also appear with her husband Rohanpreet Singh for the special episode. The pictures from the Valentine’s special have already surfaced on social media.

Indian Idol 12's Valentine's Special promo pictures

The Entertainment photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share the promo pictures for Indian Idol season 12's valentine's special episode. In the photos, the newlywed couple Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal look absolutely charming together. Shweta looked stunning wearing a black body-hugging-full-length dress that had rose patches on it. Whereas Aditya looked handsome as ever wearing his designer Tuxedo that colour coordinated with Shweta's dress. Check out the couple's mushy pictures from Valentines Special by Viral Bhayani-

Udit Narayan's appearance with Newlywed couple

After their wedding, the newlywed couple Aditya Naraya and Shweta Agarwal made a special appearance in Indian Idol 12. Aditya's parents, the legendary singer Udit Narayan, and singer Usha Narayan also accompanied them. Udit Narayan and Usha sang the romantic song Pehla Nasha Pehla Khuma from Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar for their son and daughter in law. Both the judges and audience were in the awe of couple's chemistry and the voice of Udit and Usha Narayan. Check Out the video-

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's Photos

Aditya Narayan kept his followers on Instagram updated with his pre-wedding shoots with Shweta. After the couple got married Aditya posted a picture from the wedding in which he was seen kissing his wife on the cheek and Shweta looked smitten after being married. He captioned the image "I will find you.. And I will marry you" with the hashtags that said 'Taken' and 'Shweta ki shaAdi'. Check out the wedding post on Aditya Narayan's Instagram-

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's story

Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal has appeared in a handful of movies including Raghavendra, Tandoori Love, and Shaapit. She co-starred with Aditya Narayan in his debut film Shaapit in 2010. The couple started dating ever since and they were in a live-in relationship for 10 years. Aditya made an announcement in November last year in an Instagram post that they will get married in December. On December 1, 2020, the couple got married in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family members in Mumbai.

Image Credit: Aditya Naray's Instagram

