'Indian Idol 12': Aditya Narayan Dedicates A Song To Wife Shweta On Valentine's Weekend

Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol 12 will witness Valentine's Special episodes this weekend on the occasion of Valentine's Day. In the upcoming episode of the reality singing TV show, host Aditya Narayan will be seen playing the guitar in a special performance dedicated to wife Shweta Agarwal. Along with Shweta, guests including Rohan Preet, Sonia Kapoor, Harsh Limbachiyaa and wife Bharti Singh will also grace the episode with their presence.

(Image credit: PR)

Also Read | Himesh Reshammiya To Celebrate Valentine's Day With Wife Soniya On 'Indian Idol 12'

Aditya Narayan dedicates 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' song to wife Shweta

This weekend on Indian Idol 12 will be dedicated to "love and love only" to celebrate Valentine's Week. On Wednesday, Sony Entertainment Television's Instagram handle shared two promos of this weekend's episodes. While legendary actors Dharmendra and Asha Parekh will grace one of the episodes of this week, another episode will feature the better halves of judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and host Aditya Narayan, i.e. Rohanpreet Singh, Sonia Kapoor and Shweta Agarwal. In Valentine's Special episode of Indian Idol, the Tattad Tattad crooner will dedicate a heartwarming performance to his wife.

Not only did he play the guitar for Shweta but also dedicated the chartbuster Kabir Singh song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage by sensational singer Arijit Singh to her. After his performance, Aditya also expressed his love for Shweta and said, "I have known Shweta for 10 years and every year my love for her has only increased and today I am in love with and cannot imagine my life without her. I feel so lucky to have her in my life".

Also Read | Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Appear On Indian Idol 12 Valentine's Special Episode

In addition to being showered with praise by everyone on the sets, Aditya Narayan left Shweta speechless with his melodious performance. She also goes on to thank him for always being there for her as a solid pillar of support. Giving fans a sneak-peek into the episode on Instagram, Sony TV wrote, "We dedicate this weekend to love and love only! So take your partner, grab some popcorn and get ready for the #LoveSpecial with us".

Also Read | 'Indian Idol 12' To Welcome Legendary Yesteryear Superstars Dharmendra And Asha Parekh

Check out the promo of Indian Idol 12's upcoming episode below:

Also Read | Indian Idol 12: Yo Yo Honey Singh Gives Vishal Dadlani A Tight Hug After Basking In Praise

(With Inputs: PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.