Aditya Narayan Lets Out His Quirky Side In These Funny Pictures

Son of the singer Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan is a popular face in the music industry. He has hosted a few television shows and has also acted in films. The singer-actor often shares quirky photos on Instagram. Check out some of his pictures below.

Aditya Narayan's photos

Recently, this picture was shared on Aditya Narayan's Instagram in which the singer is seen in a quirky outfit. In the caption, the actor asked his followers if his look reminds them of someone famous. It seemed the singer pointed out to Ranveer Singh and had even dressed up as him.

This picture of Aditya Narayan dressed up as an Avenger was shared on Aditya Narayan's Instagram. He shared the pictures of him dressed up as Thor and in the caption, Aditya Narayan asked his followers to guess the character.

One of the best photos that were shared on Aditya Narayan's Instagram was this picture of him dressed in a large tuxedo. He was also seen wearing large gold chains and wore large shoes. He had a french beard then.

This image of Aditya Narayan dressed up as a girl was a throwback picture from the show Rising Star. He shared this picture on his Instagram and wrote a quirky caption to go with the picture.

Aditya Narayan shared a quirky picture of him along with his costar Harsh Limbachiya. This image too was from the sets of his old show Rising star. In the picture, he is seen dressed up as a school kid in a white shirt and shorts.

