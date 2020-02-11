Aditya Narayan & Family's Net Worth Before His Rumoured 'wedding' With Neha Kakkar

One of the most interesting aspects of the latest season of Indian Idol is the rumoured relationship between host Aditya Narayan and judge of the show Neha Kakkar. According to rumours and reports, the two are planning to get married soon, and the show has even used these wedding rumours to promote the upcoming Valentine's Day episode. Both Aditya Narayan and his father Udit Narayan, are prolific playback singers who have provided their vocal talents for numerous Bollywood hit songs. So, if Neha Kakkar does get married to Aditya, then she will become a part of one of Bollywood music's most acclaimed families. Amidst the Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's wedding rumours, here is a quick look at the Narayan family's total net worth.

The total net worth of the Narayan Family

Udit Narayan is one of Bollywood greatest playback singers and was the most sought after singer during the 1990s. He is still singing to this day and has a massive fan following who respect and adore his vocal talents. Like his father, Aditya Narayan is also an acclaimed singer who has worked in several Bollywood films. However, Aditya Narayan has amassed an even bigger fan following than his father, thanks to his numerous appearances in Indian reality TV. Aditya is well recognised by reality TV fans and is currently hosting the latest season of Indian Idol.

Udit Narayan is estimated to be worth around ₹ 100 Crores ($20 million), thanks to his various song royalties and performances. It is estimated that Udit Narayan is paid around $ 7.7 thousand (around ₹ 5 Lakhs) for every song he sings for Bollywood. Meanwhile, his son, Aditya Narayan, is estimated to be a whopping ₹ 400 Crores (₹59 million).

Aditya Narayan's impressive net worth can be attributed to his popularity in Indian reality TV. Even Aditya Narayan's mother, Deepa Narayan, is a popular playback singer and is worth around ₹ 7 Crores. In total, the Narayan family are worth ₹ 507 Crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

