Neha Kakkar & Aditya Narayan's Chemistry In New Song 'Goa Beach' Is Unmissable; Watch

The much-awaited music video of Kakkar siblings released on February 11, 2020. Apart from Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar the video also features singer-actor Aditya Narayan and Kat Kristian. The Indian Idol 11 judge-host, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan, are paired in the song, whereas, Tony Kakkar is seen romancing Kat Kristian. The song titled Goa beach was earlier slated to release on February 10, 2020.

In the music-video Goa Beach, Aditya and Tony are seen having a bromance. But later, the duo falls in love at first sight with Neha and Kat. Tony Kakkar romantically approaches Kat. However, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are seen playing around. The song is predominantly shot at the Goa beach.

The song is vocalised by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Many of the fans and the viewers praised the song in the comments, whereas, a section of fans were gushing around Neha and Aditya's chemistry. Within a few hours, Goa Beach has hit 79k thumps up and more than 400 thousand views.

Watch the video below:

The chemistry between Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan in the song is adding fuel to the fire of the rumours of their marriage. Recently, on the Indian Idol 11 stage, they announced that they have planned a surprise for their fans. After the announcement, it was speculated that the duo might announce their marriage. The off-screen and on-screen fun-banter of the duo have always caught the attention of the audience and fans.

