Aditya Narayan Opens Up On Staging Marriage With Neha Kakkar, Says 'we Mutually Agreed'

Publicity stunts have been a part and parcel of the entertainment industry. While the truth of many of these acts never come out in front of the public, one that played out for too long, before coming out as gimmick was the Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan ‘wedding.’ After days of mystery, rumours and the duo playing along, it was finally revealed that they were doing it for creating hype and excitement for their reality show Indian Idol 11.

READ: Aditya Narayan Shares First Look Of His New Single 'Main Dooba Rahoon'; See Here

Aditya recently opened up on the hype of the gimmick in an interview with a media publication. The actor-singer justified it saying it was a show and it was all a part of the entertainment. He said that no channel will be happy to see a music reality show being only about music and that audiences did not watch Indian Idol only for the music, but also for the entertainment aspect.

The 'Shaapit' actor said they did so around the parameters of not offending anyone. Aditya termed Neha as a ‘beautiful, super talented, super successful young woman’ who he was good friends with. He revealed that they mutually agreed on the idea, when it was put forth to them, and they didn’t want the entertainment quotient of it to be affected, only because people would make assumptions over it.

He claimed they were just doing their jobs. Aditya also said that they kept the suspense alive, and never accepted it, and also denied it when asked specifically about it.

READ: Udit Narayan Selects Tracks For Son Aditya Narayan’s Stay-at-home Gig

Aditya also hoped that Neha finds good suitors when she decides to get married and that many still believe it was true. The singer hoped that people don’t assume that she is already married. He shared how fans were asking in the comments section of his music video, what had happened with Neha.

READ: Nia Sharma's Post Has Aditya Narayan Asking Her To Stop Copying Manisha Koirala

Earlier, Aditya’s parents, veteran singer Udit Narayan and Deepa, had also joined in the fun around the wedding, by landing on Indian Idol sets and performing ‘rituals.’ However, he had also termed it as a publicity stunt, though he would have loved to have a ‘bahu’ like Neha.

Post-gimmick

Aditya and Neha also featured in a music video together after Indian Idol 11. Neha also revealed later that Aditya was all set to marry his long-term girlfriend soon.

READ: Aditya Narayan's Collaborations With Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar & Palak Muchhal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.