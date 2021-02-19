Aditya Narayan's Wife Shweta Agarwal Makes Instagram Debut With Her Wedding Picture

Aditya Narayan's wedding with Shweta Agarwal last December garnered a lot of attention. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance in Mumbai. While Aditya Narayan's wife's pictures were all over her husband's Instagram feed and other fan pages, the actor decided to make her official Instagram debut yesterday, on February 18.

Shweta Agarwal's Instagram debut

Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal finally decided to debut on social media and created her Instagram account yesterday. The actor has uploaded only one picture till now and it is with her husband Aditya. The image is from their wedding, which was held on December 1, 2020, in which The Indian Idol host can be seen planting a kiss on his newly wedded wife's cheek. Both the bride and groom look stunning in their wedding trousseau. Shweta just added a heart emoji as her caption and tagged Aditya Narayan in the post. The post has received close to 17k likes within a few hours and in one day, Agarwal has garnered a following of 42k people on Instagram.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's love story

Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal has appeared in a few movies including Raghavendra, Tandoori Love, and Shaapit. She co-starred with Aditya Narayan in his debut film Shaapit in 2010. The couple started dating ever since and they were in a live-in relationship for 10 years. Aditya made an announcement in November last year in an Instagram post that they will get married in December. On December 1, 2020, the couple got married in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family members in Mumbai.

Aditya Narayan's getaway with Shweta Agarwal

The playback singer and host has been frequently sharing pictures from his recent getaway with his wife Shweta Agarwal on the social media site. The newly wedded couple is currently in Gulmarg, Kashmir, and can be seen having fun in the snow-filled land. Aditya shared videos of them enjoying a ride on the ropeway and another post while riding a snowmobile. The singer also shared a picture of himself and his wife from the sets of Indian Idol 12 on Instagram yesterday to welcome her on Instagram and wrote, "Say hello to my better half ❤️ @shwetaagarwaljha"

