Aditya Narayan Calls Out 'Mischievious Missus' Shweta; Enjoys Snow-bike In Gulmarg

Indian playback singer and actor Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal bit his ear while the duo was enjoying sight-seeing in Gulmarg. Interestingly, Aditya Naran shared a video on Thursday to give a sneak peek into his Gulmarg trip. As the video starts, Aditya, presumably, gives a green signal to Shweta that she can now kiss him on the cheek as the video recording has been started. After giving a peck on Aditya's cheek, Shweta bites his ear. Aditya's reaction to it made it evident that he did not see it coming.

As the video comes to its end, Shweta can be seen murmuring something in Aditya's ear. However, presumably, the couple was taking a gondola ride and because of the sound of it, what Shweta said remained unclear. In the end, she can be heard saying, "Kaan khichungi tere" (I'll pull your ear). Keeping his post captionless with a grinning-face emoticon, Aditya added a few hashtags, which read, "Mischievious Missus", "Gulmarg Kashmir", and "Incredible India". Here's the video.

Aditya gets tricked by wife Shweta

READ | Aditya Narayan Opens Up About His Plan For First Valentine's Day With Wife Shweta

Within an hour, the Tere Bagair singer's video managed to bag more than 60k views; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of Aditya's fans and followers on the photo-video-sharing platform went gaga over the star couple's fun banter. Heart-eye, fire, red-heart and laughing emojis were a common sight in Aditya's post's comments box. On the other hand, many called them "cutie". A fan wrote, "You both stole my heart".

READ | Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Appear On Indian Idol 12 Valentine's Special Episode

Aditya and Shweta's vacation in Kashmir

Apart from the above video, the Indian Idol host has flooded his feed with numerous pictures and videos from his trip to Gulmarg, Kashmir. In his previous Instagram post, which was also a video, Aditya can be seen riding a bike in the snow. Captioning the picture, he wrote, "Vikendi" along with a laughing emoji. So far, the video has garnered more than 90k views; and is still counting. Many of Aditya's fans had showered love on him in the comments box. Scroll down to watch the video.

READ | Aditya Narayan Has The Sweetest Wish For Wife Shweta Agarwal On 'Hug Day'

READ | 'Indian Idol 12': Aditya Narayan Dedicates A Song To Wife Shweta On Valentine's Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.