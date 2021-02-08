Nia Sharma Hosts 'after-marriage' Dinner For Newlyweds Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal

Two months after Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding on December 1, 2021, television actor Nia Sharma hosted a cosy dinner for the newlyweds at her home on Sunday. Yesterday, the Naagin 3 star gave fans a sneak-peek into her "us-time" with Aditya and Shweta on her Instagram Stories to wish the man and wife a "lifetime of happiness". Later, the Indian Idol 12 host also took to his Instagram handle to thank his actor pal for "lovely dinner" and congratulated Nia on the "new well-deserved wheels".

Nia Sharma shares a mushy photo of Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal

Soon after tying the knot in a private wedding ceremony on December 1 last year, celebrity couple Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Aggarwal jetted off to Jammu and Kashmir for their honeymoon. On the other hand, Nia Sharma was busy shooting for her highly-anticipated web-series Jamai 2.0 in Goa. Thus, the Twisted actor hosted an after-wedding dinner for the newlyweds at her 'home sweet home' yesterday, i.e. February 7, 2021. Nia also shared a mushy picture of the love birds on her Instagram Stories, wherein they're seen flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera.

In the picture, while Aditya posed for the camera sporting a black zipper hoodie, Aditya Narayan's wife rocked a brown hooded sweatshirt over a pair of ripped blue jeans. Sharing the duo's aww-dorable "life after marriage" photograph on Instagram, Nia wrote, "@adityanarayanofficial @itsme_shwetagarwal Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness".

Check out Nia Sharma's Instagram Story below:

Earlier today, Aditya Narayan also took to his Instagram Stories to repost the photograph and gushed, "Bahut Maza Aaya". He also thanked the Nia for being a gracious host as he wrote, "Thank you for the lovely dinner". The 33-year-old also added, "Congratulations on the new well deserved wheels".

Take a look:

For the unversed, back in January, Nia Sharma gifted herself a brand new Volvo car and had shared the news with fans on Instagram. On January 14, Nia revealed adding the Volvo XC90 Inscription to her car collection and wrote, "You can’t buy Happiness but you can buy cars and that’s pretty much the same thing! #XC90Inscription". Check out her post here:

