Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham will soon be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2, according to an entertainment portal. The film will also see Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani as the love interest of the characters. It was recently revealed by a news portal that Aditya Roy Kapoor has been working from home amid the 21-day lockdown period to prepare for his character in the film.

Aditya Roy Kapur and director Mohit Suri working from home for Ek Villain 2

According to a news portal, Disha Patani will be cast opposite John Abraham in the film whereas Tara Sutaria will be paired up with Aditya Roy Kapur. The characters John and Aditya will play are grim and have shades of grey according to a news portal. The film was said to be in its pre-production stage when the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic occurred, forcing all television and film units to take a break.

According to a news portal, the actor-director duo has taken to video conferencing to carry on with their work. Actor Aditya Rou Kapur and Mohit Suri have reportedly been video conferencing to discuss the details of the character that will be portrayed by Aditya. According to a news portal, Aditya Roy Kapur's character will be layered and quite intense, hence the mannerisms and other attributes needed to be discussed.

It was also reported by the news portal that Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur would meet up for a reading session; however, due to the current scenario, they will work from home to achieve this. Mohit Suri in an interview with a popular news portal revealed that he is making sure no stone is left unturned for Ek Villain 2. The director also remarked that this will be the first time Aditya Roy Kapur will be playing a villain and hence he wants to give it his best.

