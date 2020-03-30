Disha Patani Opens Up About Aditya Roy Kapur 'ditching' Her During 'Malang' Shoot

Actor Disha Patani recently spoke of her bond with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur during the shoot of their film, Malang. She spoke of their friendship and that she was disappointed when her buddy and co-star Aditya Roy Kapur ditched her during the Malang shoot. Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's onset chemistry took fans by surprise and now has them hooked on. Read on to know further details on this incident involving Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur during the shoot of Malang:

When Aditya Roy Kapur ditched Disha Patani

Disha Patani spoke about a special scene for the film Malang. The scene required Disha and Aditya to jump in the water together. However, when it was time to jump into the cold water, a petrified Disha found herself all alone and saw Aditya standing at the edge. Disha spoke of her intense fear jumping from heights. She also added that the scene is at the beginning of the song Humraah.

Disha Patani added that there was some misunderstanding due to which only she jumped while Aditya yelled her name. She continued speaking of herself feeling hurt and ditched as she saw Aditya stand by the cliff. Disha also spoke about her injuring herself and hurting her body partly. The actress couldn't hear from one ear for two days and was in a state of shock.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. The film will also see actors John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. In Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, John and Aditya are said to be playing as villains against each other.

