Nora Fatehi Reveals Why She Took 20 Retakes For A Sequence In 'Street Dancer 3D'

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi is all geared up for the release of her upcoming flick Street Dancer 3D. She is currently busy touring for the movie promotions. Nora Fatehi's latest release, The Garmi Song from the movie has been the talk of the town. The actor features in the song alongside Varun Dhawan. The Garmi Song has been widely loved by fans and also broke many records in just 24 hours of its release.

Nora Fatehi is a true dancer, dedicated toward her art form. And her 20 retakes to nail her introduction sequence in the film proves the same. It was shot in London on the first day of her schedule.

Nora Fatehi talks about her day one at the shoot

In Nora Fatehi's recent interview with an entertainment daily, she revealed few moments from the sets of Street Dancer 3D. Recalling the first day of their shoot in London, Nora said that she had a month to get trained for the entry sequence. But a week before she took off to London, the choreography and the dance style were changed. Nora Fatehi felt intimidated by this mini glitch in the routine as her team in the film, The Royals, were amazing dancers and were prepared for the new routine.

The Saki Saki dancer further added that Remo wanted the dance piece to be shot in a single take. She was not mentally prepared for this, the star revealed. She was rattled and scared, could not concentrate and fumbled many times during the shot. Talking further about her debut, Nora Fatehi said that she is a new actor and working in such setups was a huge deal for her. While Nora Fatehi this pressure on her mind, she ended up giving several retakes. Nora also sustained a back and neck injury during the shoot and also had to undergo physiotherapy.

