Aditya Roy Kapur And Tara Sutaria To Star In Ahmed Khan's 'Om': Reports

Aditya Roy Kapur has signed a new project that will be titled Om. The actor has reportedly turned down Ek Villain 2 due to differences with the director. A report by Bollywood Hungama has stated that Om will be bankrolled by Ahmed Khan. It was also stated that the movie will mark the directorial debut of director Tinu Verma’s son.

Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming film 'Om'

Reportedly, Om is going to be an action-packed film and has an undercurrent romance. The report further stated that the makers are set to release the movie in November. According to the same report, the title of the film will be the same as a Kannada film. However, it was confirmed that the film will be original and not a remake of the Kannada movie. Ahmed was supposed to direct it himself with Tiger Shroff in the lead, but due to Heropanti 2 in his kitty, Ahmed decided to produce it himself.

The report also mentioned that Ahmed found a studio partner in Zee Studios for the film. It is now being said that Tara Sutaria would be playing the lead role alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Om. The makers of Om felt that the Aditya and Tara would bring a fresh dynamic in the story and hence, decided to cast them in the project. As a part of the prep for his role, reportedly, Aditya has already started hitting the gym to have a perfect physique for the upcoming film Om.

Other films

Aditya Roy Kapur’s film Malang which was directed by Mohit Suri, released in February. Malang is an action thriller film with a romantic angle too. Besides Aditya Roy, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu.

On the other hand, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Marjaavaan that released in 2019. The film also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra. Her upcoming film Tadap that also stars debutant actor Ahan Shetty is said to be a remake of the Telugu film RX 100. Tara Sutaria’s upcoming films’ releases have been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

