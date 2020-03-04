Aditya Roy Kapur Screamed At Salman Khan During His First Shot; Here's Why

Ok Jaanu actor Aditya Roy Kapur rose to fame after his role in the film Aashiqui 2 alongside Sharddha Kapoor. While netizens had noticed him in the Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai starrer Action Replayy, he became a household name post-Aashiqui 2. Contrary to what most people know, Action Replayy wasn’t Aditya Roy Kapur’s debut film. He made his Bollywood debut with a small role as a guitarist in the film London Dreams.

Aditya Roy Kapur in London Dreams

Aditya Roy Kapoor reportedly told a news daily that he was a video jockey (VJ) for over four years. A popular casting director Amita Sehgal saw him in a magazine and asked him to come for an interview. The director of London Dreams Vipul Amrutlal Shah thought that he was perfect for the role and soon he was shooting in London for the film. Aditya Roy Kapur also revealed that he was just 22 years old when he was cast in the film.

Aditya Roy Kapur recalled his first day of shoot in London where he was shooting with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Ranvijay Singha. He stated that during the first shot itself he had to scream at Salman Khan who was lying on the hospital bed. In the scene, Salman Khan had to lie on the bed with his eyes closed as Aditya Roy Kapur screamed at him. He revealed that he was extremely nervous and was finding it very difficult to yell at Salman Khan.

After quite a few retakes, Aditya Roy Kapur thinks that he overdid the screaming. He recalls that Salman Khan who was asked to keep his eyes closed opened his eyes and looked at him. Aditya Roy Kapur remembers being so scared that he was quaking in his boots. He started apologising profusely when Salman Khan smiled at him and told him that he was doing a good job. London Dreams was a movie about a group of musicians who wanted to make it big in London.

