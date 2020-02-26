Disha Patani's Stunning BTS Pictures From The Sets Of 'Malang'

Bollywood actress Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang along with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie was directed by Mohit Suri and the romantic action thriller movie was released under the banner of Yash Raj films and T series. Disha Patani was seen playing the role of Aditya Roy Kapur's love interest in the film.

Disha Patani's BTS pictures from her movie, Malang

The entire shooting of the film took place in Goa and both, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen doing a lot of stunts in the film. During an interview, Disha Patani had shared that she had no clue about stunts she was supposed to be doing in the film. She also shared that the director would tell them the same day about the stunts they had to perform, like jumping off a cliff or other water sports.

Disha Patani is pretty active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of her from sets or any place she is hanging out at. Recently, Disha Patani shared a series of pictures and videos from the sets of her movie Malang. She also highlighted the entire fun session on her Instagram account and you can take a look at it here.

The BTS that she shared was a collection of some pictures from the screening of Malang. Disha Patani even shared a boomerang at the beach, with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. Some BTS also included a race between Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur on a cruiser bicycle. There were some beautiful images of the actors enjoying a sunset.

While Disha Patani was shooting for the film Malang, she had an adventurous journey. The actor shared that she loves adventures but one of the BTS pictures tells a different story. Right before Disha Patani had to jump off a cliff, she looked nervous and scared while someone took a picture of her and joked that she looked excited.

