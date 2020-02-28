Disha Patani Denies Being Offered 'Ek Villain 2' With Aditya Roy Kapur

Disha Patani is riding on the success of her recent release Malang. The movie became the third film of 2020 to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. The film is still going strong at the box office. In an interview with a leading daily, she opened up about her film’s success. She said that she is very happy that the film has succeeded and people are responding positively to it. She said that they all have worked hard and at the end of the day all they want is people to go to the theatres and come out happy.

#Malang nears ₹ 60 cr... Remains steady on weekdays, despite limited showcasing at multiplexes + new films [#SMZS, #Bhoot]... [Week 3] Fri 75 lakhs, Sat 95 lakhs, Sun 1.20 cr, Mon 38 lakhs, Tue 38 lakhs, Wed 40 lakhs, Thu 42 lakhs. Total: ₹ 58.04 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2020

Recently, it was being speculated that Malang’s director, Mohit Suri has signed Disha Patani for his Ek Villain 2. The director has been showering praises on Disha Patani at media interactions. The film is a sequel to his movie Ek Villain that featured Siddharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles. According to rumours on the internet, it was said that Disha Patani was approached by Mohit Suri to play a role in the film. However, Disha dismissed the rumours. According to a media report, Disha has said that there is no truth to it as of now. The movie will star Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham.

Disha will be seen next in Prabhudeva’s directorial, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie will star Salman Khan in the lead role. Surprisingly, Disha Patani had said last year that she might not get to work with Salman Khan again because of their age difference. Disha Patani is 26 while Salman is 54.

