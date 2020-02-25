Malang's Box Office Collections Make The Film 2020's 3rd ₹50 Crore-grossing Entertainer

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani-starrer Malang has been trending since the movie hit the big screens on February 7, 2020. The film has been dominating the box offices of the theatres and has been getting a positive review for the viewers. The film has managed to collect a total of ₹ 56.46 Crores through the box office collections. This makes Malang the third 2020 release to hit the ₹ 50 Crore mark in terms of box office collections. Malang managed to collect ₹ 37.72 Crores on the first weekend which is a great collection figure for the film. Read more about Malang’s box office collections.

#Malang hits ₹ 50 cr... Third film to cross ₹ 50 cr mark in 2020, after #Tanhaji [nearing ₹ 275 cr] and #StreetDancer3D [nearing ₹ 75 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 50.69 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2020

Check out Malang’s box office collection:

Day 1, Friday- ₹ 6.50 Crore

Day 2, Saturday- ₹ 8.25 Crore

Day 3, Sunday- ₹ 9.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday- ₹ 4 crore

Day 5, Tuesday- ₹ 3.75 Crore (estimated)

Day 6, Wednesday- ₹ 3.25 Crore

Day 7, Thursday- ₹ 3 Crore

Day 8, Friday- ₹ 2.25 Crore (estimated)

Day 9, Saturday- ₹ 2.50 Crore

Day 10, Sunday- ₹ 3 Crore

Day 11, Monday - ₹ 1.53 Crore

Day 12 Tuesday - ₹ 1.49 Crore

Day 13 Wednesday - ₹ 1.30 Crore* rough data

Day 14, Thursday - ₹ 1.40 Crore* rough data

Day 15, Friday - ₹ 0.60 Crore* rough data

Day 16, Saturday - ₹ 0.80 Crore* rough data

Day 17, Sunday - ₹ 1.00 Crore* rough data

Day 18, Monday - ₹ 0.30 Crore* rough data

Total box office collection of Malang: ₹ 56.46 Crores (estimated)

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

