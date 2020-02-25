The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Malang's Box Office Collections Make The Film 2020's 3rd ₹50 Crore-grossing Entertainer

Bollywood News

Malang Box office collections managed to cross the ₹ 50crore mark in just two weeks o being released. The film has gained mixed reviews from viewers. Read more

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malang box office collection

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani-starrer Malang has been trending since the movie hit the big screens on February 7, 2020. The film has been dominating the box offices of the theatres and has been getting a positive review for the viewers. The film has managed to collect a total of  ₹ 56.46 Crores through the box office collections. This makes Malang the third 2020 release to hit the ₹ 50 Crore mark in terms of box office collections.  Malang managed to collect ₹ 37.72 Crores on the first weekend which is a great collection figure for the film. Read more about Malang’s box office collections. 

Also Read | Disha Patani Slays In Crop Top And Shorts; Brings Back 'moods Of Sara' From 'Malang'

Also Read | 'Malang' Row: Entertainment Society Of Goa To Take An Undertaking From Filmmakers?

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Seems Happy With 'Malang' BO Collection; Wishes Fans 'happy Malang Wednesday'

Check out Malang’s box office collection:

  • Day 1, Friday- ₹ 6.50 Crore
  • Day 2, Saturday- ₹ 8.25 Crore
  • Day 3, Sunday- ₹ 9.25 Crore 
  • Day 4, Monday- ₹ 4 crore 
  • Day 5, Tuesday- ₹ 3.75 Crore (estimated)
  • Day 6, Wednesday- ₹ 3.25 Crore
  • Day 7, Thursday- ₹ 3 Crore
  • Day 8, Friday- ₹ 2.25 Crore (estimated)
  • Day 9, Saturday- ₹ 2.50 Crore
  • Day 10, Sunday- ₹ 3 Crore
  • Day 11, Monday - ₹ 1.53 Crore
  • Day 12 Tuesday - ₹ 1.49 Crore
  • Day 13 Wednesday - ₹ 1.30 Crore* rough data
  • Day 14, Thursday - ₹ 1.40 Crore* rough data
  • Day 15, Friday - ₹ 0.60 Crore* rough data
  • Day 16, Saturday - ₹ 0.80 Crore* rough data
  • Day 17, Sunday - ₹ 1.00 Crore* rough data
  • Day 18, Monday - ₹ 0.30 Crore* rough data
  • Total box office collection of Malang: ₹ 56.46 Crores (estimated)

Also Read | 'Malang' Box Office Collection: Aditya Roy Kapoor Starrer Crosses The ₹50 Crore Mark

Also Read | 'Malang' Box Office Collection Continues To Grow; Expected To Cross ₹50 Cr Mark Today

  • DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP & MUKESH AMBANI INTERACT
FADNAVIS SLAMS MVA GOVT
TRUMP ON KASHMIR
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
MALANG BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS
SAMI'S 3 PRO-NAMASTE TRUMP REASONS