Aditya Roy Kapur Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Get 3D Look-alike Puppet Made For A Film

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur plays the role of a ventriloquist in his recently-released Netflix film, Ludo. However, did you know that Aditya took training from Indian ventriloquist and puppet maker Satyajit Padhye for his role in the Anurag Basu directorial? In addition to that, the Malang star also became the first-ever Bollywood actor to have gotten his 3D look-alike puppet designed by Satyajit and his ventriloquist father Ramdas Padhye.

Satyajit Padhye spills the beans about Aditya's 'alter-ego' puppet in Ludo

Yesterday, popular Indian ventriloquist Satyajit Padhye took to his Instagram handle to share a bunch of Aditya Roy Kapur's photos with his look-alike puppet, which he revealed, was created by him and his father with the use of 3D printing technique. Satyajit also revealed that it is the first time ever in India that a puppet of any celebrity was designed using 3D printing technique for a Bollywood film. He also shared some BTS glimpses with Aditya and the puppet alongside director Anurag Basu and co-actor Sanya Malhotra to reveal that Aditya took training from him to play a ventriloquist in Netflix's Ludo. The caption of his IG post read:

Indian film “Ludo” directed by Anurag Basu features our puppet which was designed by Ramdas Padhye & Satyajit Padhye using 3D printing technique. The puppet is an exact replica of Aditya Roy Kapur and plays his alter ego in the film. It is first time in India where a Puppet of any Celebrity is designed using 3D Printing Technique. Satyajit also trained Aditya Roy Kapur for the role of a Ventriloquist in the film..Ludo is Life.. Life is Ludo .

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Aditya Roy Kapur took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS video from the sets of Ludo to showcase what went into the making of the anthology dark comedy film. For the unversed, Aditya was paired with the Badhai Ho actor Sanya Malhotra in this Netflix film for the first time ever. However, this new pairing successfully managed to impress the audience and received a thumbs up from the masses. Recently, along with sharing a picture from the film with Sanya on his Instagram handle, Aditya wrote, "He may not be an ameer ladka, but definitely has a sense of humour. Hai na Sanya? (sic)".

