Aditya Roy Kapur to star in 'Om: The Battle Within'; 'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan backs

Aditya Roy Kapur had a mixed 2020, and was one of those actors to feature in multiple films during the COVID-19 period. After tasting success with Malang, then starring in Sadak 2 that was heavily trolled, and Ludo, which is being appreciated, the actor looks to sign off the year with a good news. On his 35th birthday, he was announced as the lead of a new film titled Om: The Battle Within.

Adity Roy Kapur in Om: The Battle Within

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the special announcement on Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday. The film is set to be an action entertainer and Aditya Roy Kapur will kick off the shooting in December. Om: The Battle Within is scheduled to release next year.

ADITYA ROY KAPUR IN #OM... On #AdityaRoyKapur's birthday today, producers Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan announce new film starring the actor... Titled #Om - The Battle Within... Directed by Kapil Verma... The action entertainer starts this Dec... 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/Ez4mrww0zb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2020

One of the producers of the film is Ahmed Khan, who showcased some high octane action sequences in Baaghi 2 and 3. He has also confirmed Baaghi 4, that promises to raise the action level even higher. Om: The Battle Within is being directed by action director Tinu Verma’s son Kapil Verma.

Shaira Khan and Zee Studios are the other producers of the film.

After largely light-hearted and romantic roles in the initial part of his career, Aditya Roy Kapur has been displaying an affinity for action recently. He had action sequences in Kalank, while in Malang he unleashed an intense character that performed numerous stunts.

At the same time, the actor has also signed his Malang director Mohit Suri’s next Ek Villain 2. The movie, also starring Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria will be another of his action films releasing next year.

Aditya Roy Kapur this year

Aditya Roy Kapur played characters with romantic angles in all his films this year, with the plotline involving his character getting intense later. Malang is one of the only few successes of films that released in theatres this year, crossing the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office. His other two films Sadak 2 and Ludo released on digital streaming platforms.

