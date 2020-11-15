Aditya Roy Kapur's Birthday:Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'Malang' Actor

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur rings in his 35th birthday on November 16, 2020. The actor, who rose to fame after starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2, has starred in more than 10 Hindi films throughout his career spanning over a decade. Although he made his debut in 2009, Aashiqui 2 marked the stepping stone of his career trajectory and since then, there is no going back for the Ok Jaanu actor. Thus, on the occasion of Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the ardent fans of the heartthrob out there to test their knowledge about everything, from Aditya Roy Kapur's movies to Aditya Roy Kapur's facts.
You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Aditya Roy Kapur's quiz
1) How many siblings does Aditya Roy Kapur have?
2) Although Aditya Roy Kapur kickstarted his career as an actor in 2009, before becoming an actor he was working as a professional?
- Radio Jockey
- Video Jockey
- Assistant Director
- Casting Director
3) Which Bollywood film marked the debut of Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi film industry?
- London Dreams
- Action Replayy
- Guzaarish
- Aashiqui 2
4) Which popular Bollywood leading lady is the sister-in-law of Aditya Roy Kapur?
- Rani Mukerji
- Vidya Balan
- Preity Zinta
- Raveena Tandon
5) Aditya Roy Kapur has shared the screen space with Aishwarya Rai in how many films?
6) In which critically-acclaimed Alia Bhatt film did Aditya Roy Kapur have a cameo in?
- Raazi
- Dear Zindagi
- Highway
- Gully Boy
7) Aditya Roy Kapur's exemplary performance as Advait Thakur in which film was lauded by the masses as well as film critics?
- Guzaarish
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Malang
- Sadak 2
8) Aditya Roy Kapur recently starred in the sequel of which blockbuster Bollywood film of 1991?
- Judwaa
- Sadak
- Agneepath
- Ghayal
9) Aditya Roy Kapur has starred in a total of how many Bollywood films till date?
10) In which upcoming dark comedy crime thriller is Aditya Kapur set to star in?
- Bachchan Pandey
- Brahmastra
- Durgavati
- Ludo
Aditya Roy Kapur's trivia quiz answers:
-
Two (Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kunal Roy Kapur)
-
Video Jockey
-
London Dreams
-
Vidya Balan
-
Two (Action Replayy and Guzaarish)
-
Dear Zindagi
-
Malang
-
Sadak
-
13
-
Ludo
