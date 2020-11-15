Aditya Roy Kapur's Birthday:Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The 'Malang' Actor

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur rings in his 35th birthday on November 16, 2020. The actor, who rose to fame after starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2, has starred in more than 10 Hindi films throughout his career spanning over a decade. Although he made his debut in 2009, Aashiqui 2 marked the stepping stone of his career trajectory and since then, there is no going back for the Ok Jaanu actor. Thus, on the occasion of Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the ardent fans of the heartthrob out there to test their knowledge about everything, from Aditya Roy Kapur's movies to Aditya Roy Kapur's facts.

Also Read | Jeethu Joseph Quiz: As The Filmmaker Rings In His Birthday; Here's The Quiz For His Fans

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Aditya Roy Kapur's quiz

1) How many siblings does Aditya Roy Kapur have?

One

Two

Three

Four

2) Although Aditya Roy Kapur kickstarted his career as an actor in 2009, before becoming an actor he was working as a professional?

Radio Jockey

Video Jockey

Assistant Director

Casting Director

3) Which Bollywood film marked the debut of Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi film industry?

London Dreams

Action Replayy

Guzaarish

Aashiqui 2

4) Which popular Bollywood leading lady is the sister-in-law of Aditya Roy Kapur?

Rani Mukerji

Vidya Balan

Preity Zinta

Raveena Tandon

5) Aditya Roy Kapur has shared the screen space with Aishwarya Rai in how many films?

One

Two

Three

Four

Also Read | Ashutosh Rana Quiz: On 'Dusman' Actor's Birthday, Answers These Questions On His Trivia

6) In which critically-acclaimed Alia Bhatt film did Aditya Roy Kapur have a cameo in?

Raazi

Dear Zindagi

Highway

Gully Boy

7) Aditya Roy Kapur's exemplary performance as Advait Thakur in which film was lauded by the masses as well as film critics?

Guzaarish

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Malang

Sadak 2

8) Aditya Roy Kapur recently starred in the sequel of which blockbuster Bollywood film of 1991?

Judwaa

Sadak

Agneepath

Ghayal

9) Aditya Roy Kapur has starred in a total of how many Bollywood films till date?

11

12

13

14

10) In which upcoming dark comedy crime thriller is Aditya Kapur set to star in?

Bachchan Pandey

Brahmastra

Durgavati

Ludo

Also Read | Kamal Haasan Quiz: On The 'Chachi 420' Actor's Birthday, Find Out How Well You Know Him

Aditya Roy Kapur's trivia quiz answers:

Two (Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kunal Roy Kapur) Video Jockey London Dreams Vidya Balan Two (Action Replayy and Guzaarish) Dear Zindagi Malang Sadak 13 Ludo

Also Read | Usha Uthup Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Darling' Singer On Her Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.