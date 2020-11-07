'Ludo': Sanya Malhotra’s Chemistry With Aditya Roy Kapur Is So Good, Even Without A Script

Sanya Malhotra who will be seen in a fresh, bold new avatar in her upcoming film Ludo, has been receiving lots of love and praises for her sizzling chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur as seen in the trailer and the songs released so far from their film. Ludo will be the first film in which Sanya Malhotra has worked without a script and fans seemed to be impressed by her skills.

A source close to Sanya Malhotra shared that Sanya and Adi would come on set and then they would be given the details of their shoot. Whenever they got a break between shots, they would use that time to rehearse because that was the only time they got to practice for scenes. The source added, "But even with the spontaneous shooting, the chemistry we see between Sanya and Aditya looks natural and sizzling.”

Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur have been receiving praises for their on-screen chemistry. One Instagram user left a comment under Sanya Malhotra's Instagram post, mentioning that fans are excited to see the two together. Another fan also commented that they cannot wait to see the magic the two actors will be creating online.

Sanya found it difficult to shoot with Anurag Basu's unique style of direction but it helped her improve her craft as an actor. When she walked on set, she had no idea what was supposed to be shot, and how to go about with it but that itself was a relaxing experience unlike any before.

After the successful response that the songs and the trailer have received, fans are pumped up to see Sanya surprise them with her audacious role and some sweet romance with Aditya Roy Kapur in Ludo. The film will be releasing on Netflix on November 12, 2020. After the Diwali release of this upcoming film, the versatile star will be seen in Guneet Monga's Pagglait. She will also star opposite Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol in an upcoming film Love Hostel, directed by Shankar Ramen.

