Aditya Roy Kapur Clicked With Mohit Suri, Fans Ask If It Is 'Aashiqui 3' or 'Ek Villian 2'

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with ace director Mohit Suri on Thursday, February 27. Aditya has been in the headlines for his awe-inspiring body transformation for his last film Malang and his performance in the film gained him much appreciation. As the actor posted the picture with Mohit Suri, fans wanted to know what was going on. Check out the picture posted by the Kalank actor here.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram

In the picture, Aditya Roy Kapur is seen wearing a slate grey colour casual sweatshirt and a pair of dark coloured jeans. He is accompanied by the Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri who can be seen wearing a black colour casual sweatshirt. The duo was clicked on a flight and can be seen catching up in some sleep.

After the picture was posted online, netizens are excited to know if they are preparing for a sequel of the films in which they have worked. While some are excited to see Aditya Roy Kapur with the ace director, many want to know if there will be an Aashiqui 3 or Ek Villian 2. Fans have showered the post with likes as well as some fire and heart emojis.

About Aditya's last film Malang

The film Malang is an action-packed romance flick helmed by Mohit Suri. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur along with Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles. Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan and the film released on February 7. The movie has received impressive reviews and the fans have complimented Aditya Roy Kapur for his performance as well as his screen presence.

