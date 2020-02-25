Aditya Roy Kapur Denies Rumours Of The 'kissing' Poster From 'Malang' Being Photoshopped

Aditya Roy Kapur is on cloud nine after his latest Malang has become a success at the box office. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani were seen together for the first time and their on-screen chemistry is being loved by their fans. The film is acclaimed by critics as well as the audience for its gripping story. The film is sailing smoothly at the box office with collections going over ₹54 Crores. Recently Aditya Roy Kapur opened up about his experience on working with Disha Patani in an interaction with a leading daily. He also revealed some details about the first poster with a kissing picture.

Aditya Roy Kapur said that Disha Patani brings out the energy and fun element on the sets and it is not so difficult to work with her. He said that it was lovely working with her and she is very easy to work with. He also said that she is enthusiastic about the work and brings in positive energy. He also thinks that she enjoys her work. He further added that she loves her stunts, loves to dance and she is like this good energy on set.

He was also asked about the much-talked poster of the film where the two kiss. The poster is the talk of the town since its release. Aditya revealed that it was a tricky pose and it took a lot of time to finally get it right. He mentioned that it was done under supervision as it is a very tricky pose.

He said that he is telling people to not try this at home and the memes that were made on it are a good sign as it means that people are taking interest in it. He also made it clear that there was no photoshop involved and they somehow managed to do it. He gave the credit of this to his co-star Disha Patani. He said that she is pretty light and it helped in the shoot. He further added that the poster encapsulated the energy of the couple that are just living life on the wild side.

