Aditya Roy Kapur Says He Has No Clue About Whether 'Aashiqui 3' Is Being Made

The 2013 film Aashiqui 2 was director Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapur's first collaboration. After this, the duo was seen working together on the recently released film Malang. Malang did well at the box office and was loved by the fans.

With two successful movies made by the actor and filmmaker, fans want to see the duo again come back to work on a new project. One project that people are speculating will reunite the two is Aashiqui 3. While Aditya Roy Kapur was talking to a media portal, he opened up about the reports of there being a possible Aashiqui 3. Here is what the actor said.

Read Also | Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Starrer 'Malang' To Get A Sequel; Director Confirms

Is Mohit Suri coming up with 'Aashiqui 3'?

Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that he does not know anything about Aashiqui 3 and that the question asked to him also was news to him. The actor then elaborated and said that if the reporter wanted to know anything about Aashiqui 3, the reporter would need to talk to Mohit Suri. He said that he finds it tough to join a film before knowing what it is about.

The Malang actor said that if he goes by the face value then he would like to work in the film. He also added that the likes to work with Mohit Suri and will like to do more films with him. Aditya Roy Kapur further said that Malang as a film is very close to his heart as he was involved with the project from day one. He added that the driver of the film is Mohit Suri so asking him about it will be better than asking him.

Read Also | Disha Patani To Be Paired Next To Aditya Roy Kapur In Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'?

Before this, Mohit Suri had previously spoken about Aditya Roy Kapur. While speaking about Aditya, Suri had expressed that Aditya has evolved as an actor. Suri also added that after being in the industry for six years, Aditya has grown as an actor and he also expressed that he has evolved very fast. Mohit also expressed that he could not have done it as Aditya has done.

Read Also | 'Malang' Box Office Collection: Aditya Roy Kapoor Starrer Crosses The ₹50 Crore Mark

Malang starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Elli AvrRam in lead roles. The movie has received mixed responses from the audience and critics alike. After Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2. In Sadak 2, the original actors Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt will be seen returning for their roles and will be seen along with Alia Bhatt and Gulshan Grover.

Read Also| Will Kiara Advani Star Alongside John Abraham-Aditya Roy Kapur In 'Ek Villain 2'?

(Image Credits: Mohit Suri Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.