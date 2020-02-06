Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals How His Body Transformation For 'Malang' Was All-natural

Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to feature in the upcoming romantic action thriller film, Malang. The movie is set to release tomorrow, on February 07, 2020, which is why the actor is busy promoting Malang and spoke about the film in multiple interviews.

In a recent interview with a media portal, Aditya talked about the upcoming film and also supported his senior actor Suniel Shetty, who had previously talked about how young actors are using wrong means to build their body.

Aditya Roy Kapoor supports Suniel Shetty, says he is always paranoid about using unhealthy measures to build him body

Previously, Suniel Shetty had revealed that several young actors were using wrong and unhealthy means to build their toned body. In a recent interview, Aditya Roy Kapur agreed with Suniel Shetty's sentiment, saying that all in all it was a very positive thing if more people were inclined towards being physically fit.

But the actor added that that should be done following the proper method. Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that he had always been a little paranoid about using other measures to get a good physique.

Aditya Roy Kapoor had to build up his body to have the right physique for his character in Malang. But even though he was short on time, the actor stated that he never used any wrong means and just stuck to his routine. The actor was very clear from the start that he could not put himself into a routine that required anything more than natural means.

The Ok Jaanu actor had previously heard about the ill effects of such methods and he also knew that they affected your mental state and changed your mood. Since he never had any experience of using external means before, he did not want to do it this time either. So Aditya Roy Kapoor's body transformation for Malang was all-natural.

