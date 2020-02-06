Aditya Roy Kapur Wants To 'lift More Weights' Because Of John Abraham; Here's Why

Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham are two names in the Bollywood industry who are highly regarded for their acting skills and great physique. According to reports from various leading media portals, it has been found out that the two would be seen sharing the big screen very soon. The two have been signed for director Mohit Suri’s next film project, Ek Villain 2. The prequel of the movie showed Sidharth Malhotra in his full glory fighting Riteish Deshmukh. The movie was received well by critics and audiences.

Read | Aditya Roy Kapur In 'Malang': Mohit Suri Reveals Why He Cast 'Aashiqui 2' Star

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Malang in which he will be seen romancing Disha Patani on the silver screen. The movie also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. According to reports, Aditya Roy Kapur would start shooting for the flick after the release of his upcoming film Malang.

Read | Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday: John Abraham Has Quirkiest Wish, Netizens Love 'Dostana'

John Abraham highly impressed with Aditya Roy Kapur

In a recent interview with an entertainment channel, director Mohit Suri revealed that John Abraham was highly impressed with Aditya Roy Kapur’s beefed-up physique. The actor had built up his body for the movie Malang. Mohit Suri further elaborated that John is always concerned who would he be seen clashing with in movies. He further explained that it is because John Abraham enjoys huge fame, and when he saw Aditya Roy Kapur fighting some 30 people in an action scene in Malang, he was very happy that he would be sharing screens with him. He also revealed that John Abraham personally messaged him saying that he has got the best actor for the film. When Aditya Roy Kapur was told about John Abraham's reaction, he laughed and said that he needs to lift more weights now that he will be seen opposite John Abraham. Aditya Roy Kapur has previously worked with Mohit Suri in movies like Aashiqui 2 and Malang.

Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Opens Up About His Passion For Music And Potential Album Release

Read | Working With Mahesh Bhatt An Enriching Experience: Aditya Roy Kapur

Image credits: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.