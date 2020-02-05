Aditya Roy Kapur In 'Malang': Mohit Suri Reveals Why He Cast  'Aashiqui 2' Star

Mohit Suri’s directorial Malang is making headlines with its intriguing storyline and new pairing. Since the movie is moving closer to its release date, Suri is also accompanying Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani snd Anil Kapoor to the promotions. In a recent conversation with a media portal, Mohit Suri opened up on why he chose Aditya Roy Kapur to play the lead character in Malang.

Mohit Suri: I don't make films because someone is somebody's kid

Recently while interacting with the the media portal, Mohit Suri said that he casts actors on the basis of merit and suitability for a role. He also opened up about why he chose Aditya Roy Kapur for the lead role in Malang, despite knowing that Kapur's last few films did not do well at the box-office.

Mohit Suri revealed that he has never really cast an actor for his commercial viability. He further stated that if the actor fits into the role, he would cast him. Talking about Aashiqui 2, Suri said that he met Aditya Roy Kapur when he had not even worked as a lead but still roped him for Aashiqui 2 because he thought that Kapur matched the preferences.

Talking about Aditya Roy Kapur's role in Malang, Mohit Suri revealed that he came from Mahesh Bhatt's school. Suri stated that he has learned to make films based on who is right for the role and not because someone is somebody's son or daughter.

Meanwhile, the Mohit Suri directorial, Malang, stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead. The film will also feature Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The action-romantic drama will trace a revenge story. The film is jointly bankrolled by T-Series and Northern Lights Entertainment.

(Image courtesy: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri Instagram)

