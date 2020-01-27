Aditya Roy Kapur's Rumoured Girlfriend Diva Dhawan Shows Fans How To Go Uber Chic

Diva Dhawan is one of the finest models of the country. She can be seen updating her social media with her most candid moments and shots. Here is a look at her pictures where she can be seen putting forth her style.

Diva Dhawan's style file

1. The funky pants look

Diva Dhawan can be seen pulling off a unique look here. She can be seen wearing a monochrome pair of pants with a thick belt.

She is wearing a bright yellow baggy top with the bottoms. Her hair has been left open while the accessories have been kept minimum.

2. The full white/black look

Diva Dhawan can be seen pulling off the solo-colour look here. In the first picture, she is wearing a white shirt-dress with a brown belt. In the second picture, she can be seen wearing a complete black dress. She is slaying the looks effortlessly.

3. The casual yet formal look

The outfit worn by Diva Dhawan here screams formal. However, when you pay attention to it, it does not look very formal. She is wearing a semi-formal dress with a pink blazer here. Her dress is red in colour and full of stripes. She is carrying a red purse to complete the look.

4. The party look

Diva Dhawan looks absolutely stunning in this party outfit. She can be seen pulling off a black party look here. She is wearing a deep neck blouse with a thigh-high slit skirt. Her eye makeup has been kept loud with nude lip colour.

5. The formal function look

Here, Diva Dhawan can be seen pulling off the formal gown look. She is wearing a nude coloured sleeveless gown. Her hair has been set back and she has added statement earrings to complete her look.

Image Courtesy: Diva Dhawan Instagram

