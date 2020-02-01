Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals He Felt Like A Boss On The Sets Of 'Malang'; Here's Why

Aditya Roy Kapur is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Malang. He has so far entertained the audiences with movies like Aashiqui 2, Fitoor, Guzaarish, Action Replayy, and Kalank. However, the role essayed by Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang is different from all his previous characters, as he will be seen performing the role of a murderer.

Aditya Roy Kapur also went under a major physical transformation for his role. His transformation is clearly visible in the trailer of the movie Malang. The actor has a bulking body and can be seen playing an intense character in the trailer. As per reports, Aditya not just enjoyed playing his part but it also made him feel strong.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that he has done a lot of action scenes in Malang. The actor added that he was on a strict diet and was looking very sturdy and muscular. It made him feel strong. Aditya Roy Kapur further said that he was walking like a boss on the sets of Malang. It was fun for the actor. He also said that he would go home feeling strong.

About the movie Malang

Malang is an upcoming romantic-action movie which is helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Ankur Garg, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakraman. Malang marks the second collaboration of Mohit Suri with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Khemu after Kalyug. The movie portrays Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu in prominent roles. Malang is going to hit the silver screen on February 7, 2020.

Watch the Malang Trailer here:

