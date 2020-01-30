Aditya Roy Kapur Was Upset About 'Kalank', Talks About Dealing With The Film's Failure

Aditya Roy Kapur has been busy lately with the promotion of his upcoming film, Malang. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how he felt about the failure of his last film, Kalank. He said that he was very upset about the fate of the film.

Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about Kalank

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, actor Aditya Roy Kapur opened up about being affected by the failure of Kalank at the box office. He said that he was as upset as is expected from anyone when a film performs poorly. He said that he was lucky that he got straight back to work. According to him, if he had been idle and taken time to process it, things would have been different. When the film hit the theatres, Aditya Roy Kapur said that he was on the set of another film. This helped him take his mind off the film and its performance. He was hence able to put his energy in the right place.

Kalank, which released last year, tanked at the box office as the moviegoers and critics did not like the story and execution. It also ended up becoming a meme material for various people.

Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur’s look in the film Malang was recently released by him on his official Instagram handle. In the poster, he can be seen screaming in a shirtless avatar. In the caption for the post, he has written how love is pure but so is hate. The trailer of the film was released recently and has been creating quite some hype amongst the viewers. Have a look at the first look of Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang here.

