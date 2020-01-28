Aditya Roy Kapur Says 'do Not Try This At Home' When Asked About 'Malang' Kiss Poster

Bollywood's new pairing Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are making headlines as the duo will share the screen space for the first time in the upcoming film Malang. Ever since the trailer of the film was unveiled, Aditya and Disha's chemistry received lots of love from the audience.

However, one of the posters from Malang in which the duo can be seen kissing each other became viral and led to a meme-fest. Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur was questioned about the same and there was so much that he had to say about it.

Aditya Roy Kapur says 'do not try this stunt at home'

In conversation with an entertainment portal, Aditya Roy Kapur was asked about his reaction to the Malang kiss poster. Addressing this, he shared that he just hopes no one breaks their bones while trying to enact him and Disha Patani. Sharing a funny anecdote about a fan, he said, someone in the gym asked him they could try the pose, and the actor's answer was a big 'no'.

Accompanied by Disha Patani in the same interview, Aditya Roy Kapur pointed towards her and said that she is very light and flexible, which made it easier for him to perform the task.

Disha, on the other hand, added that no boys should perform this pose at home as people's shoulders and arms have to be very strong for this. The two looked at each other and laughed out loud.

Meanwhile, Malang has been directed by Ek Villian director Mohit Suri. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The romantic-action drama is all set to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram)

