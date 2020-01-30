Aditya Roy Kapur & Anil Kapoor Shine In Malang's Second Teaser, But Disha & Kunal Missing?

The second teaser of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani-starrer Malang has been released. This second teaser explores the dynamics between the characters of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Read on to know more details about this brand new Malang teaser.

Malang second teaser out

Malang is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2020. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu. The film is all set to enthrall the audience on February 7, 2020. But now that the release of Malang is just around the corner, the makers of the film have released the second teaser of this romantic action thriller film.

The Malang teaser starts with a shot of the lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Throughout the Malang teaser, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor are involved in an action-packed chase. After the first shot of Aditya Roy Kapur in the second teaser, Aditya seems to be creating chaos with his antics.

Anil Kapoor is playing the role of a cop in this film. He seems to be turning the town upside down in order to hunt down Aditya Roy Kapur’s character. As mentioned earlier, this Malang teaser explores the dynamics between Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the film. Hence Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu are missing from the Malang teaser.

This teaser was shared by T-series on their official Instagram handle. The caption of this post stated, “A love story with an unexpected twist which will unleash the madness. #Malang”. Check out the second teaser of Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor here.

Image Courtesy: T-series Instagram

