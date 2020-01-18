'Malang' Star Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals The Secret Behind Fit Physique For The Movie

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Malang. The actor has been much appreciated by fans for his physical transformation in the movie. As per reports, Aditya Roy Kapur trained in martial arts, flexibility and endurance for the romantic-thriller.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the director of Malang, Mohit Suri shared that Aditya Roy’s two looks can be defined as a hippy, which is actually him off-camera and the muscular hero onscreen. Mohit Suri further said that it is easy if one has six months to go from look to the next. However, Aditya Roy Kapur did it just in two months.

Mohit Suri revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur lived without sugar and salt while they were shooting the portion of Malang, where he had to look ripped. Later, he started eating all the time to gain weight which is very difficult. A report also suggests that as part of his prep, Aditya Roy Kapur entrusted his fitness trainer to help him achieve the muscular physique for his character. For the combat scenes in Malang, Aditya reportedly took up training in martial arts, flexibility and endurance. Recently, the title track of the movie was released which has made movie-goers curious about the film.

About the movie Malang:

Malang is an upcoming romantic-action movie which is helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Ankur Garg, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakraman. Malang marks the second collaboration of Mohit Suri with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Khemu after Kalyug. The movie has Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in prominent roles. Malang is going to hit the silver screen on February 7, 2020.

Watch the Malang Trailer here:

