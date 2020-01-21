Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur Seen Getting Cosy In Malang's ‘Humraah' Song Poster

Disha Patani was last seen in the film Bharat. She was seen as the leading lady in the film opposite Salman Khan. Other than this, Disha has worked with stars like Tiger Shroff, Sushant Singh Rajput, and even Jackie Chan. She will next be seen in the film Malang. She will be seen as the leading lady in Malang and will be romancing Aditya Roy Kapur.

The trailer of the film was released about a week ago and it was well-received by the audience. Today, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a poster of Malang’s new track Humraah. Take a look that the poster here

Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur seen getting cosy in ‘Humraah’ poster

In this post, we can see that the next song of the film Malang will be releasing on January 23, 2020. In the picture, we can see Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur getting cosy as Disha is seen sleeping in the arms of Aditya. While sharing the poster of the upcoming song Anil Kapoor wrote:

“Begin living from one experience to the next... #Humraah, song out on 23rd Jan. #Malang @adityaroykapur @dishapatani @khemster2 @mohitsuri @sachettandonofficial @kunaalvermaa #AAProject #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @luv_films @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @malangfilm”.

The movie will be releasing on February 7, 2020. We will be seeing Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the film. The movie is helmed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Luv Ranjan. The movie is a combination of romance and action. The title track of the film was released in the past week and the song has been loved by the fans.

