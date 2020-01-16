Aditya Roy Kapur Quashes Dating Rumours And Reveals How His Mother Reacted To These

One of the up and coming actors of the Bollywood film industry Aditya Roy Kapur has enamoured many Indian moviegoers with his brilliant acting talent that he showcased in his recent film Kalank. Aditya is not just a versatile actor but he is also a rising star on social media and he has amassed a massive fan following that wants to know everything about his life. The actor was recently put into the spotlight after rumours claiming that he was dating model Diva Dhawan surfaced online. Not only did these rumours claim that he was dating Diva but they also stated that he was planning to marry her in 2020. Aditya Roy Kapur has now addressed these rumours and he also revealed how his mother reacted when she heard that he was about to get married.

Aditya Roy Kapur recently had an interview with an entertainment media portal to promote his upcoming movie Malang. When questioned about the marriage rumours, Aditya revealed that he was not dating anyone. He also stated that the rumours had become so prevalent that his mother even called him to ask him if he was getting married.

Aditya Roy Kapur then revealed that he told his mother that he was not dating anyone. When the actor was asked about his marriage plans, he said that the topic was not even crossed his mind. He added that he does not plan for things in the future and that he prefers to let things happen organically.

Previously, on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan, Aditya Roy Kapur was asked about his relationship with Diva Dhawan. He revealed that Diva was a lovely girl and an old friend. He met her at a fashion show a few years ago and they had been friends ever since. The actor then said that the two of them went out for dinner one night at a popular restaurant, which caused the rumours to emerge and run rampant. However, the actor confirmed that he was not dating the model and that he was single.

